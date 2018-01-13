Father calls police on son after finding child porn on cell phone

O'FALLON, Missouri (KTRK) --
A Missouri teenager was arrested and charged with child porn possession after his father found pictures of a nude toddler on his cellphone.

According to the O'Fallon Police Department, 17-year-old Andrew Spensberger had nude photos of a 2-year-old on his phone. The toddler was a relative of his father's girlfriend, police said.

In a Facebook post, police said the teen had planned to sell the photos for cash.

Spensberger was taken to jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.


Related Topics:
child pornographyu.s. & world
