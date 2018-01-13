SPORTS

Could we have a repeat? Astros talk 2nd World Series championship at Fan Fest

Astros players talk World Series repeat at Fan Fest. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
To officially kick off the 2018 season, the Houston Astros welcomed hundreds of fans inside Minute Maid Park on Saturday for Fan Fest.

Inside, there was one lingering question: Can the Houston Astros repeat as World Series champions?

"We're the one team that can go back-to-back, that doesn't mean that anybody is going to lay down or not give us their best punch," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa agreed.

"It's what we want to accomplish. We want to be able to not win just one championship, we want to be able to win five if we can," Correa said. "But we got to start with one, then two. This is the second year so hopefully we can accomplish that."


