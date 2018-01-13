The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed that an alert sent to people's phones in Hawaii was an error.
NO missile threat to Hawaii.— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018
"This is a false alarm. There is no incoming missile to Hawaii. I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," tweeted Tulsi Gabbard.
HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018
The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii" and for residents to seek shelter and that "this is not a drill."
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it's not clear what caused the alert to go out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
