Hawaii emergency officials say an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward Hawaii was a false alarm.The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed that an alert sent to people's phones in Hawaii was an error."This is a false alarm. There is no incoming missile to Hawaii. I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," tweeted Tulsi Gabbard.The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii" and for residents to seek shelter and that "this is not a drill."Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says it's not clear what caused the alert to go out.