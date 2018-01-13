HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans have extended head coach Bill O'Brien's contract.
The Texans announced the news Saturday morning after rumors swirled about whether O'Brien would stay for another season.
"Bill O'Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward," Chairman and CEO Bob McNair said.
O'Brien's contract was extended for four more years.
#Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair on Head Coach Bill O’Brien, whose 31 career victories are tied for the most by any head coach in franchise history through their first four years: pic.twitter.com/mV3xyjFFFA— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018
They also hired a new general manager after Rick Smith announced that he would be taking a leave of absence during his wife's breast cancer treatment.
The Texans confirmed that Buffalo Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine accepted the job.
Gaine signed a five-year deal.
"Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship," said McNair. "Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn't be more excited about naming him our new general manager."
New #Texans General Manager Brian Gaine brings 19 years of personnel experience and has helped guide each team he's been with to the postseason, including the #Texans' back-to-back AFC South titles in 2015 and 2016. pic.twitter.com/BeIkZozst5— Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018
Gaine has helped guide teams to the postseason nine times. Gaine also worked with numerous successful coaches and front office executives.
Gaine is the third general manager in franchise history. He served as the Texans' director of player personnel from 2015-2016 and director of pro personnel in 2014.
