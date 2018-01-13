HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans extend contract for head coach Bill O'Brien, hire new general manager

EMBED </>More Videos

The Texans announced the news Saturday morning after rumors swirled about whether O'Brien would stay for another season. (Gary Landers)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans have extended head coach Bill O'Brien's contract.

The Texans announced the news Saturday morning after rumors swirled about whether O'Brien would stay for another season.

"Bill O'Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward," Chairman and CEO Bob McNair said.

O'Brien's contract was extended for four more years.


They also hired a new general manager after Rick Smith announced that he would be taking a leave of absence during his wife's breast cancer treatment.

The Texans confirmed that Buffalo Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine accepted the job.

Gaine signed a five-year deal.

"Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship," said McNair. "Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn't be more excited about naming him our new general manager."



Gaine has helped guide teams to the postseason nine times. Gaine also worked with numerous successful coaches and front office executives.

Gaine is the third general manager in franchise history. He served as the Texans' director of player personnel from 2015-2016 and director of pro personnel in 2014.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflBuffalo BillsfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sources: Texans reach deal with ex-Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu
Texans reportedly sign ex-Cardinal Tyrann Mathieu
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video