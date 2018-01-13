FAMILY & PARENTING

Video of kids without coats in cold sparks debate in North Dakota

WILLISTON, North Dakota (KTRK) --
A viral video of kids in the cold has sparked debate in North Dakota.

The video showed a woman unloading groceries in the snow while two children, without coats, waited in the shopping cart.

It has generated more than one million views and 24,000 shares on social media with people sharing their thoughts about the video.

"I was kind of sad to see that," Debbie Bartholomay told KVLY.

"I think it's really irresponsible of the parents," Angela Upreti said.

There were different views about the video, but many tried their best to avoid parent-shaming.

Cass County Division Manager Linda Dorff said before judging the situation, it is important to remember that people may not be seeing the whole photo.

"Parents want to do the best that they can. Sometimes they don't have the resources," Dorff said.

