HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was 7:40 a.m. on Monday when 17-year-old Rey Najera said he was walking to school on 34th Street between Ella and Shepherd in the Oak Forest Area.

"I hear this random honking. It's like this car drives by and was honking. I thought it was a friend," said Najera.

But it wasn't a friend. He said it was a man who continued to follow him as he walked to school.

Najera said the man ended up driving into the YMCA parking lot on 34th street.

He said the man started yelling obscenities and made sexual comments to the teen.

The teen said it didn't stop there.

"He'll go across the street and then he'll come back to me and he'll say the same thing over and over," said Najera.

Najera said the same thing happened two days in a row. He told his parents and they contacted the school and police.

His mother was so concerned that she drew a sketch of the suspect based on her son's description.

Najera said he was worried about what the man might do.

"This guy just kidnapping me and taking me away. He was an older guy. I was nervous, scared, walking alone," said Najera.

The man was driving a blue sedan with a busted headlight, Najera said.

If you have any information on the suspect, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department.


