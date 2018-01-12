The student-run Rice Thresher has a history of satire on its backpage. Rice does not manage the content but is disappointed w/this offensive attempt at satire, which is contrary to our values. We support a free press, even if we don't agree. Comments can go to thresher@rice.edu — Rice University (@RiceUniversity) January 12, 2018

A newspaper run by Rice University students is responding to a backlash over a satirical coupon that mocks the upcoming MLK holiday.The mock coupon on the back page of The Rice Thresher gives a guilt free pass to white people on MLK Day and references a sex act."Hey there, white people! We know. You have a day off to celebrate someone who managed to beat your system," part of the coupon said.The newspaper says it is entirely produced by Rice undergraduate students and free from university administration oversight."Rice does not manage the content, but is disappointed with this offensive attempt at satire, which is contrary to our values," the university said in a tweet.The Thresher wrote an editorial to the backlash that reads in part, "this is often a difficult line to tread with satire, which is not meant to be comfortable for everyone. Discussion and reflection, on the contrary, is often spurred by that which may make us uncomfortable."