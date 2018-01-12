HOUSTON ASTROS

Correa helps wind down Astros Caravan Jam in The Woodlands

EMBED </>More Videos

Final Astros Caravan stop brings Carlos Correa to The Woodlands (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros' winding Caravan Jam throughout south and southeast Texas ended tonight back in H-Town.

And with FanFest tomorrow and Spring Training in a matter of months, the Astros, including Carlos Correa and manager A.J. Hinch, weathered frigid temps outside the Academy Sports & Outdoors in The Woodlands.

Correa, as well as Forrest Whitley and Astros broadcaster Geoff Blum, met with fans for an autograph signing and question-and-answer session.

Fittingly, Correa answered the bulk of the questions from fans, including whether winning the World Series or proposing to fiancee Daniella Rodriguez was the more nerve-racking.

Check out the video above to see one of the final stops on the Caravan.

