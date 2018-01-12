Correa helps wind down Astros Caravan Jam in The Woodlands

The Houston Astros' winding Caravan Jam throughout south and southeast Texas ended tonight back in H-Town.And with FanFest tomorrow and Spring Training in a matter of months, the Astros, including Carlos Correa and manager A.J. Hinch, weathered frigid temps outside the Academy Sports & Outdoors in The Woodlands.Correa, as well as Forrest Whitley and Astros broadcaster Geoff Blum, met with fans for an autograph signing and question-and-answer session.Fittingly, Correa answered the bulk of the questions from fans, including whether winning the World Series or proposing to fiancee Daniella Rodriguez was the more nerve-racking.Check out the video above to see one of the final stops on the Caravan.