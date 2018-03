EMBED >More News Videos Saturday Extra - Texas Mattress Makers

Sponsored By



"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In oursegment, Cynthia Cisneros sat down with special guest, Youval Meicler, owner ofto discuss how a mattress tailored to fit your needs can benefit your health, and that "custom" doesn't have to mean "overpriced".