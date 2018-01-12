SPORTS

Monster Energy Supercross takes over NRG this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Anderson will represent Houston as he competes in the Monster Energy Supercross Series this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monster Energy Supercross series is in Houston this weekend, so instead of typical tackles and hoops, sports fans can see dirt bike racers.

The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 13 at NRG Stadium. Doors open at 12 p.m. with the race kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Eyewitness News caught up with racer Jason Anderson, who started racing when he was just 10 years old.

Anderson said by the age of 16 he made his first Supercross pro debut here in Houston.

"Houston has always been pretty good to me. I raced here in 2011 for my first time. When I was on a light bike when I was 14, I was able to win it here," Anderson said. "So, It's been pretty cool. I'm kind of bummed that we haven't been racing here for a while cause I really like this stadium."

Anderson said he plans to dominate in tomorrow's competition after winning second place in the Anaheim competition last week.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsdirt bikecompetitionFeldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video