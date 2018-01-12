Monster Energy Supercross takes over NRG this weekend

Monster Energy Supercross series is in Houston this weekend, so instead of typical tackles and hoops, sports fans can see dirt bike racers.The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 13 at NRG Stadium. Doors open at 12 p.m. with the race kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.Eyewitness News caught up with racer Jason Anderson, who started racing when he was just 10 years old.Anderson said by the age of 16 he made his first Supercross pro debut here in Houston."Houston has always been pretty good to me. I raced here in 2011 for my first time. When I was on a light bike when I was 14, I was able to win it here," Anderson said. "So, It's been pretty cool. I'm kind of bummed that we haven't been racing here for a while cause I really like this stadium."Anderson said he plans to dominate in tomorrow's competition after winning second place in the Anaheim competition last week.