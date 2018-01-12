HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is sporting a pair of Vans no one in town will have.
The brand made him custom shoes that feature his face along with the Gallery Furniture logo.
On the side it says, "People helping people, that's the Gallery Furniture way."
Mattress Mack's daughter showed off the kicks on Instagram.
No word yet if the shoes are being made for the public.
Mattress Mack recently teamed up with Vans to donate shoes to families in need during a Christmas Eve giveaway.
