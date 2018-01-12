Tips for navigating traffic during Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Chevron Houston Marathon impacts a huge portion of the city, so if you have plans to get out and about this weekend, you'll want to keep these tips in mind.
Stick with the freeways. All of the road closures are along surface streets, so you'll be safe using the freeway system.
There are dozens of street closures, but here are some of the busiest streets impacted: Memorial Drive from Chimney Rock all the way to downtown; Montrose, which is impacted by the Aramco Half Marathon; Washington Avenue and Post Oak Boulevard.
Make plans for Sunday afternoon, not Sunday morning. If you are running errands, meeting up with family or friends, try to plan for after 2 p.m. Most streets will be open by then.
If you are planning to watch the marathon, pick your spot early, and arrive in plenty of time.
We've posted some of the best viewing spots online.
The finish line is the most exciting place to be, but expect a crowd.
If you arrive after 7:30 a.m., park north of Rusk for the best access to spectator amenities.
