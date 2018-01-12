TRAFFIC

Tips for navigating traffic during Chevron Houston Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

How to avoid getting stuck by marathon traffic and street closures (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Chevron Houston Marathon impacts a huge portion of the city, so if you have plans to get out and about this weekend, you'll want to keep these tips in mind.

Stick with the freeways. All of the road closures are along surface streets, so you'll be safe using the freeway system.

There are dozens of street closures, but here are some of the busiest streets impacted: Memorial Drive from Chimney Rock all the way to downtown; Montrose, which is impacted by the Aramco Half Marathon; Washington Avenue and Post Oak Boulevard.

Make plans for Sunday afternoon, not Sunday morning. If you are running errands, meeting up with family or friends, try to plan for after 2 p.m. Most streets will be open by then.
If you are planning to watch the marathon, pick your spot early, and arrive in plenty of time.

We've posted some of the best viewing spots online.
EMBED More News Videos

Best spots to watch the Houston Marathon



The finish line is the most exciting place to be, but expect a crowd.

If you arrive after 7:30 a.m., park north of Rusk for the best access to spectator amenities.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficchevron houston marathonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video