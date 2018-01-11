FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 -One-Skillet Chili Mac

Let's Get Cooking!

Chili Mac from Katherine Whaley
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon GOYA olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon GOYA chili powder
1 tablespoon GOYA ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tsp GOYA hot sauce
3 tbsp GOYA minced garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups water
1 15-oz can GOYA tomato sauce
8 oz (about 2 cups) elbow macaroni
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
Instructions:
-Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, chili powder, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion has softened, about 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic and brown sugar and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink.

-Add the water, tomato sauce, and hot sauce to the ground beef mixture and stir to combine. Add the pasta and stir to combine. Cover the pan and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook until the pasta is al dente, about 12-13 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the pasta from sticking.

-Turn off the heat under the pan and add 1 cup of cheese. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top and cover the pan again. Let stand for about 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos