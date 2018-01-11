EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2930434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

1 tablespoon GOYA olive oil1 medium onion, chopped1 tablespoon GOYA chili powder1 tablespoon GOYA ground cumin1/2 teaspoon salt1 tsp GOYA hot sauce3 tbsp GOYA minced garlic1 tablespoon brown sugar1 pound lean ground beef2 cups water1 15-oz can GOYA tomato sauce8 oz (about 2 cups) elbow macaroni2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend-Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, chili powder, cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion has softened, about 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic and brown sugar and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink.-Add the water, tomato sauce, and hot sauce to the ground beef mixture and stir to combine. Add the pasta and stir to combine. Cover the pan and increase the heat to medium-high. Cook until the pasta is al dente, about 12-13 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the pasta from sticking.-Turn off the heat under the pan and add 1 cup of cheese. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top and cover the pan again. Let stand for about 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts.