Four Texas Sam's Club stores are permanently closing, amid a round of nationwide shutdowns.A company official confirmed three Houston area stores are closed beginning today. The stores are located at 13331 Westheimer Road and 1615 South Loop West in Houston, and 22296 Market Place Drive in New Caney. A fourth Texas store in San Antonio is closed as well. The pharmacies at the three Houston area locations will remain open until January 26.Employees were notified today. Officials asked associates last night to come in today for a meeting to notify them the stores were closed.The closures are part of a corporate strategy, as the company experiences growth in online shopping.Walmart announced today they are giving employees a cash bonus up to $1,000 and extending parental benefits, including maternity and paternity leave. The corporate spokesperson told ABC13 those employees affected by the store closures will be paid for the next 60 days and are eligible for the bonuses. They will also talk to them about transfer opportunities.