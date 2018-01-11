BUSINESS

4 Texas Sam's Clubs, 3 in Houston area, close down suddenly

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam's Club announces sudden shut down of some Houston stores, Natasha Barrett reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four Texas Sam's Club stores are permanently closing, amid a round of nationwide shutdowns.

A company official confirmed three Houston area stores are closed beginning today. The stores are located at 13331 Westheimer Road and 1615 South Loop West in Houston, and 22296 Market Place Drive in New Caney. A fourth Texas store in San Antonio is closed as well. The pharmacies at the three Houston area locations will remain open until January 26.


Employees were notified today. Officials asked associates last night to come in today for a meeting to notify them the stores were closed.

The closures are part of a corporate strategy, as the company experiences growth in online shopping.

Walmart announced today they are giving employees a cash bonus up to $1,000 and extending parental benefits, including maternity and paternity leave. The corporate spokesperson told ABC13 those employees affected by the store closures will be paid for the next 60 days and are eligible for the bonuses. They will also talk to them about transfer opportunities.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businessshoppingwalmartstore closingHoustonSan AntonioNew Caney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video