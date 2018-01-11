Magic of Storytelling 2018

HOUSTON (KTRK) --All of us at ABC13 believe great stories transport kids to imaginative faraway places, introduce them to inspiring characters and empower them to unlock their inner strengths.
That's why we have partnered with our friends at Disney for the 6th annual Magic of Storytelling.
Too many children don't have books of their own, at home or at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.
You can help give stories that change lives, just go to www.magicofstorytelling.com for details.
And don't forget to take a "shelfie"! For Each shelfie posted to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate up to 1-million books to children in need through First Book.
About First Book www.firstbook.org