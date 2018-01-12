Boy with cancer becomes honorary Houston firefighter

HFD Station 33 fulfilled a special request for the coolest kid. Damon is fighting for his life at MD Anderson. He’s from San Antonio and was made and honorary firefighter by SAFD. But while in Houston, he’s an HFD honorary firefighter! @HoustonFire @FireChiefofHFD @saFIREorg pic.twitter.com/qxJ57S5072 — Sheldra Brigham (@SheldraBrigham) January 11, 2018

A boy who is fighting for his life had the chance to live his dreams, thanks to the Houston Fire Department.Damon is originally from San Antonio, but he's currently at MD Anderson in Houston fighting a battle with cancer.Houston Fire Department Station 33 decided to make Damon an honorary firefighter after visiting him at the Shelter for Cancer Families' apartments.HFD's spokesperson Sheldra Brigham took to her Twitter account to announce the special moment.