Boy with cancer becomes honorary Houston firefighter

A boy with cancer is now an honorary firefighter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A boy who is fighting for his life had the chance to live his dreams, thanks to the Houston Fire Department.

Damon is originally from San Antonio, but he's currently at MD Anderson in Houston fighting a battle with cancer.

Houston Fire Department Station 33 decided to make Damon an honorary firefighter after visiting him at the Shelter for Cancer Families' apartments.

HFD's spokesperson Sheldra Brigham took to her Twitter account to announce the special moment.
