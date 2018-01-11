Houston police have released dramatic video of a 78-year-old woman being dragged along a car after a man steals her purse.The robbery happened on Dec. 3 in the parking lot of the H Mart Grocery store at 1313 Blalock just before noon.The surveillance video from the store shows a white Nissan Sentra driving through the parking lot. Then you see a man reach out of the passenger window and snatch the woman's purse from the shopping cart.The woman tried to hang onto her purse but was dragged along the car as the suspects drove off.Police said the woman hit the ground hard and was transported to the hospital with a head injury.Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are hoping the video can help catch the people involved.The white Sentra's license plate possibly includes the letters "JXT."Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) to report any information.