The Fresno Fire Department is on the scene of a chlorine leak where 15 people suffered minor injuries.The leak happened in the pool area at Fresno Pacific University, while the swim and dive teams were practicing.A total of 15 people were exposed when extra chlorine was accidentally released into the pool.The university's medical staff was on the scene to assist before first responders arrived.Fire officials say one person had burns to the arms and legs in addition to inhalation injuries.The other 14 people suffered inhalation injuries.Twelve people were taken to the hospital and three other refused treatment.