15 injured in chlorine leak at Fresno Pacific University, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno Fire Department is on the scene of a chlorine leak where 15 people suffered minor injuries. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
The Fresno Fire Department is on the scene of a chlorine leak where 15 people suffered minor injuries.

The leak happened in the pool area at Fresno Pacific University, while the swim and dive teams were practicing.

A total of 15 people were exposed when extra chlorine was accidentally released into the pool.

The university's medical staff was on the scene to assist before first responders arrived.

Fire officials say one person had burns to the arms and legs in addition to inhalation injuries.

The other 14 people suffered inhalation injuries.

Twelve people were taken to the hospital and three other refused treatment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
hazmatswimmingfire departmentsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video