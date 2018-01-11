YouTube has revealed the punishment for popular creator Logan Paul after he posted footage of a dead body hanging from a tree in Japan.
On Wednesday, YouTube said Paul's content will be removed from a premium Google ad platform and he'll lose his role in a web series.
An original YouTube movie featuring Paul has also been put "on hold."
YouTube faced criticism for not taking stronger actions after previously only giving Paul one "strike" based on a 'three strikes, you're out' policy.
YouTube responded to the backlash in a series of tweets Tuesday hinting at Paul's new punishment. They said more plans are in the works to prevent a similar incident from happening again.
Paul posted the video more than a week ago showing a corpse hanging in a Japanese forest known as a location for suicide attempts. He removed the video blog shortly after and apologized but not before it racked up over six million views.
