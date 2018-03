YouTube has revealed the punishment for popular creator Logan Paul after he posted footage of a dead body hanging from a tree in Japan.On Wednesday, YouTube said Paul's content will be removed from a premium Google ad platform and he'll lose his role in a web series.An original YouTube movie featuring Paul has also been put "on hold."YouTube faced criticism for not taking stronger actions after previously only giving Paul one "strike" based on a 'three strikes, you're out' policy. YouTube responded to the backlash in a series of tweets Tuesday hinting at Paul's new punishment. They said more plans are in the works to prevent a similar incident from happening again.Paul posted the video more than a week ago showing a corpse hanging in a Japanese forest known as a location for suicide attempts. He removed the video blog shortly after and apologized but not before it racked up over six million views.