Suspect in custody after shots fired at HPD officers in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police credit the mother of a man at the center of a standoff in southwest Houston with helping it end peacefully.

The man in his 20s surrendered outside his house on Jorns near Hiram Clarke this evening

Police believe he was the one who walked outside and fired on plain-clothes officers around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They were driving by in an unmarked unit as part of an undercover operation in the neighborhood. Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said once the shots were fired, the officers took cover and called for backup. They then set up a perimeter.

Officers narrowed their search to the house on Jorns, and soon it became a SWAT situation with hostage negotiations. Finner credits the man's mother for talking him out of the house.

"I personally thanked her," Finner said.

He also had stern words for anyone who would fire at an officer.

"It's offensive. We have a lot of gun violence. We want to send the word out to criminals. 'If you do that, we're going to hold you accountable. We're coming after you,'" Finner said.

Neighbors told police shots have been fired from the house before. Charges against the man are pending. Police have not released his name.

