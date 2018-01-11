SOCIETY

Chief and rookie go head-to-head to see who can gear up the fastest

Cheif battles rookie to see who can suit up the fastest at Houston fire station (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Video of a Houston fire chief and rookie firefighter going head-to-head to see who could get into their gear the fastest has gone viral.

The video was posted on the FireHouse 84 Facebook page and was captioned, "Rookie vs Chief."

Both men put in a great effort, but the rookie came up short.

However, one person commented on Facebook that the rookie won "by default" because the chief's waist belt wasn't hooked.

The video has generated more than 380,000 views.

