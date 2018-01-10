MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --Parents said they were offended when a teacher at a Wisconsin Christian school asked students to list "three 'good' reasons for slavery" as part of a homework assignment.
Fox6 reports that fourth grade students at 'Our Redeemer Lutheran School' in Milwaukee were handed an assignment which asked also asked students for three arguments against the institution of slavery.
"It's highly offensive and insensitive. I was in shock. I couldn't believe they sent something like that home," said Trameka Brown-Berry, a mother of one of the students.
School principal Jim van Dellen said in a letter to parents, "The purpose of the assignment was not, in any way, to have students argue that any slavery is acceptable."
He says the assignment is no longer part of the curriculum.
