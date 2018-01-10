A man in Massachusetts told police he snapped last Friday before killing his wife who is transgender, according to a police report.Mark Steele Knudslien is accused of killing his wife, Christa Steele Knudslien last Friday. He entered a not guilty plea in court.Mark reportedly told police that he hit his wife with a hammer and stabbed her in the back.A friend calls Christa's death a major loss for the transgender community."She helped me in the beginning. I was afraid to come out and we used to go places," said Crystal Rash, a friend of the victim.Rash said she remembered meeting Mark. "She introduced me to this guy, thinking this guy was a normal guy and they were getting along. ... On Facebook they looked happy."Jennifer Wahr, a counselor and advocate at the Elizabeth Freeman Center, says domestic violence happens in every community."Trans individuals, especially trans women, experience higher rates of violence against them," she said.Rash said she plans to be in court for Mark's next hearing, scheduled for early February."I want to see this person be put away for good," she said.