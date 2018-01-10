Man catches fire after being tasered

EMBED </>More Videos

Man catches on fire after being tasered (KTRK)

PARIS, France (KTRK) --
A man caught fire after police simultaneously tasered and sprayed him with tear gas.

In the video, which may be disturbing for some to watch, Paris police are seen confronting a shirtless suspect, who is seen insulting and threatening the police.

Police can be seen asking the man to calm down and stop before he is struck by one officer's baton.

The man is then tasered, and he catches fire. The officer who uses the taser can be heard asking who sprayed the gas as he rushes to douse the flames.

Police told France TV the man was not badly injured.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
policetaser
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video