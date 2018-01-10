Actor James Franco denies sexual misconduct allegations

The New York Times has canceled an event with actor James Franco after several women accused the Golden Globe winner of sexual misconduct. (Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP Images)

NEW YORK, New York City --
The New York Times has canceled an event with actor James Franco after several women accused the Golden Globe winner of sexual misconduct.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

The allegations surfaced after his Golden Globe win on Sunday.

From an unverified account, actress Ally Sheedy tweeted that Franco was an example of "Why I left the film/TV business" though she later removed the message.

Franco said he had no idea what he did to Sheedy saying he has total respect for her.

Another actress tweeted that she felt pressured to do nude shots in two of Franco's films.

Franco was scheduled to appear during a "Times Talk" panel Wednesday night with his brother, Dave Franco, to discuss their new movie "The Disaster Artist."

However, the Times says they no longer feel comfortable hosting the event.

Franco appeared on "The Late Show" Tuesday night and denied the allegations. He claimed he didn't know what the alleged victims were talking about.

