95 rescued sea turtles to be released at North Padre Island

Rescued sea turtles will be released at North Padre Island. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ninety-five green sea turtles will be released back into the Gulf Wednesday after spending about a week at Moody Gardens recovering from cold shock.

Video from Moody Gardens shows some of the turtles rescued from East Matagorda Bay.

They were suffering from what's called cold-stunning. The cold causes them to float at the top of the water, which makes them easier prey and more likely to be hit by boats.

The turtles will be released in the water at North Padre Island.

