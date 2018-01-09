VIOLENT TUMBLE: Woman falls from moving car in Texas City

A bystander said the woman was holding on to the car as the driver tried to leave. That is when she took a hard fall onto the concrete. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
We're working on getting more information about this crazy eyewitness video just in from Texas City showing a woman falling from a moving car.

A bystander told Eyewitness News he saw a commotion and started recording.

He said the woman tried holding on to a car as a man was trying to leave.

You can see from the video that she took a serious tumble.

Police did respond, but it's unclear whether any active investigation is underway.

There is also no word on how that woman is doing tonight, but the witness saw her up and walking around soon after.

RAW VIDEO: Woman falls from moving car in Texas City
Dramatic video shows a woman falling from a moving car in Texas City. (Video has been edited for content and language).

