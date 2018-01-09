VIOLENT TUMBLE: Woman falls from moving car in Texas City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2921223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows a woman falling from a moving car in Texas City. (Video has been edited for content and language).

We're working on getting more information about this crazy eyewitness video just in from Texas City showing a woman falling from a moving car.A bystander told Eyewitness News he saw a commotion and started recording.He said the woman tried holding on to a car as a man was trying to leave.You can see from the video that she took a serious tumble.Police did respond, but it's unclear whether any active investigation is underway.There is also no word on how that woman is doing tonight, but the witness saw her up and walking around soon after.