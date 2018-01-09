SOCIETY

YouTube breaks its silence on controversial Logan Paul suicide video

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube said they are investigating "further consequences" for Logan Paul after he posted a video featuring a suicide victim. (KTRK)

YouTube star Logan Paul could be facing "further consequences" after posting video of an apparent suicide victim.

The video-sharing site broke its silence this afternoon in a thread on Twitter acknowledging the controversy.

YouTube took the creator of one of its biggest channels to task for the video which appears to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.



The website said it understands the frustration of its community and said it has been investigating the incident.

"As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness,'" YouTube tweeted.

The site said suicide is no joking matter, and that it is working to ensure similar videos never surface on the site again.

YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes for sharing video of apparent suicide victim
EMBED More News Videos

American blogger Logan Paul apologized Tuesday after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

YouTube to hire more screeners to seek out offensive video
EMBED More News Videos

YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyyoutubesuicidecontroversial videocelebrityu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video