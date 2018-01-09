The video-sharing site broke its silence this afternoon in a thread on Twitter acknowledging the controversy.
YouTube took the creator of one of its biggest channels to task for the video which appears to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.
Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on.
The website said it understands the frustration of its community and said it has been investigating the incident.
"As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness,'" YouTube tweeted.
The site said suicide is no joking matter, and that it is working to ensure similar videos never surface on the site again.
