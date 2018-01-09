An open letter to our community:



Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

YouTube star Logan Paul could be facing "further consequences" after posting video of an apparent suicide victim.The video-sharing site broke its silence this afternoon in a thread on Twitter acknowledging the controversy.YouTube took the creator of one of its biggest channels to task for the video which appears to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.The website said it understands the frustration of its community and said it has been investigating the incident."As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness,'" YouTube tweeted.The site said suicide is no joking matter, and that it is working to ensure similar videos never surface on the site again.