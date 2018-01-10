The Harris County Attorney's Office said a Houston company routinely poured hazardous materials down a storm drain.After suing Wright Containers LLC, county officials won a temporary injunction yesterday.Rock Owens is the manager for the county office's environmental practice group. He said the restraining order is only in effect for 14 days.Owens said Wright Containers must stop accepting hazardous waste onto their property until their next court date.Owens said an investigation revealed the company tossed hazardous materials down a storm sewer instead of sending them off to be properly disposed of in accordance to the law."We do know this much. Samples from some of the containers out there had what they call a PH of 1, which is highly corrosive. As a matter of fact, it's corrosive enough it would burn your skin on contact," said Owens. "With regards to these chemicals, they have to be taken care of from cradle to grave. That means that every step along the way, records have to be kept. Tests have to be made. People need to be very cautious of how they handle these things."The issue will go back before a judge later this month.Repeated requests for comment from Wright Containers have gone unanswered.