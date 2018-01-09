MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Pointer can't walk as well as other dogs. In fact, he'll probably never be able to put much weight on his right leg.
But, the fact that he's alive at all is a miracle.
"He's getting a little more used to people," explained Dr. Adrianna Brode, a veterinarian with Lake Olympia Animal Hospital.
Fort Bend County Animal Control officers found Pointer back in December. He was a stray dog and looked malnourished and cold. He could barely walk.
It wasn't until a shelter volunteer got involved and took him in for x-rays. People at the animal hospital saw a problem.
Pointer had a pellet from a BB gun lodged in his spine.
"He came into the shelter pretty thin, and he had some open wounds. And that part's getting a lot better," said Dr. Brode. "He tends to drag that side, but it's getting better."
That same anonymous volunteer is now paying for Pointer's medical care.
It's too dangerous to surgically remove the pellet, so Pointer has been undergoing rehab for the past week. Water therapy is his toughest exercise.
"The goal is to work on that muscle memory, and strengthening, and gait in the water. And that will transition to him walking a little better on land as well," said Dr. Brode.
Pointer is now looking for a new family. He'll be up for adoption in the next month.
"He will need somebody who will continue some exercises with him and can make their house safe for him," said Dr. Brode. "Slick flooring, stairs will always be a little bit of a challenge for him."
If you're interested in adopting Pointer, you can visit the Southern Comforts Animal Rescue website.
