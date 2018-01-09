PETS & ANIMALS

New owner needed for 'Pointer,' a dog found shot by a BB gun in Fort Bend Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia shows how a veterinarian is helping a dog shot by a BB back to health. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Pointer can't walk as well as other dogs. In fact, he'll probably never be able to put much weight on his right leg.

But, the fact that he's alive at all is a miracle.

"He's getting a little more used to people," explained Dr. Adrianna Brode, a veterinarian with Lake Olympia Animal Hospital.

Fort Bend County Animal Control officers found Pointer back in December. He was a stray dog and looked malnourished and cold. He could barely walk.

It wasn't until a shelter volunteer got involved and took him in for x-rays. People at the animal hospital saw a problem.

Pointer had a pellet from a BB gun lodged in his spine.



"He came into the shelter pretty thin, and he had some open wounds. And that part's getting a lot better," said Dr. Brode. "He tends to drag that side, but it's getting better."

That same anonymous volunteer is now paying for Pointer's medical care.

It's too dangerous to surgically remove the pellet, so Pointer has been undergoing rehab for the past week. Water therapy is his toughest exercise.

"The goal is to work on that muscle memory, and strengthening, and gait in the water. And that will transition to him walking a little better on land as well," said Dr. Brode.

Pointer is now looking for a new family. He'll be up for adoption in the next month.

"He will need somebody who will continue some exercises with him and can make their house safe for him," said Dr. Brode. "Slick flooring, stairs will always be a little bit of a challenge for him."

If you're interested in adopting Pointer, you can visit the Southern Comforts Animal Rescue website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogveterinarianshootingMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video