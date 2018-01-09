TRAVEL

Finnish hotel transformed into 'Game of Thrones' ice kingdom

REALLY COOL: If you are a 'Game of Thrones' fan, you have only a short time left before this ice castle disappears. (KTRK)

The Lapland Hotels Snow Village in Finland has transformed into an ice hotel fit for a "Game of Thrones" fan.

The resort is made out of ice and snow.

The rooms have special ice sculptures of dragons, dire-wolves and other characters.

Your epic stay at the hotel will set you back $200 a night.

If you're seriously thinking of going, act fast. The hotel will only there until early April.

