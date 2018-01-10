Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 has arrested a softball coach accused of sexual assault of a child.Juan Corona, known to kids as "Coach Manny," has been coaching softball for more than 25 years, the last 17 of which were in Montgomery County, according to authorities. He has coached and would give private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League located off Pruitt Road."Coach Manny is a con artist," Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 Captain Daniel Zinetek said. "Most child predators are con artists. They gain the trust of the parents. They gain the trust of the children."According to the constable's office, Corona would pick up children from school to take them to private lessons. They say during that time, Corona assaulted a child and allegedly threatened them with harm or revoking their ability to play for the team if they told anyone.Constables said the assaults happened in Corona's car at the softball fields.Corona, 44, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old victim. He was arrested at his home on Jan. 3 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he was held on a $300,000 bond.Authorities are concerned there may be other victims and encourage parents to talk openly with their children."Have open conversations that are shame free where you're not surprised and you approach everything with a neutral tone," parent, Jessica Hansen said.South Montgomery Girls Softball League issued the following statement:"SMGSL is aware of the recent arrest of, and allegations against, Juan "Manny" Corona. We are shocked and saddened to hear this news. We would like to confirm that SMGSL is not affiliated with Mr. Corona.The SMGSL batting cages had been available for use by the public on a first come, first served basis, and Mr. Corona merely utilized our batting cages in this respect.SMGSL requires that ALL managers, assistant coaches and others affiliated with SMGSL complete and pass a background check from USA Softball's ACE program (Aspire, Challenge, & Encourage). We have numerous private instructors on our website, and Mr. Corona has never been listed.SMGSL is heartbroken over this news. We have been in communication with local authorities and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation to assist in any way possible.This is much bigger than softball and SMGSL condemns the alleged actions in the strongest possible terms. We convey our deepest sympathies and prayers to all impacted by this horrific news and related events."Anyone with information on this case or any other victims is asked to call the Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 at 281-364-4211.