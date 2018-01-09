Man robbed at gunpoint after listing Xbox on "OfferUp" app

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the man they say robbed another person at gunpoint for his Xbox. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his Xbox. The two met through an app called "OfferUp," where the victim was selling the video game console.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a red Houston Rockets shirt and grey pants, meeting the victim on August 2 at 1:40 p.m. at Pyburns Farm Fresh Foods on 7125 Scott on the south side of town.

Authorities say the suspect wanted to go to the victim's home to make sure the Xbox was working. They drove to the Zolie Manor Apartments on 4001 Corder. As the suspect walked behind the victim inside the apartment complex, he allegedly pulled out a gun and said he was going to need the victim's bag, which had the Xbox inside.

Once the suspect had the backpack, he ran off.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect to call 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
xboxarmed robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video