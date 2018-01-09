PETS & ANIMALS

Police say man beat pit bull, threw it in trunk

Police officers rescued a dog who they say had been abused by its owner. (KTRK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRK) --
An Ohio man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he beat his dog and threw it into his trunk.

A witness called police claiming James Combs offered to sell his pit bull for $25 and threatened to shoot it. The witness says Combs also punched and kicked the dog before locking it in the trunk.

Combs told police the dog bit him. "My dog, she's in the trunk. I'm taking her home now. I wouldn't abuse her. I just put her in the trunk," he said.

Officers arrested Combs and charged him with animal cruelty.

The county's humane society is taking care of the dog.

