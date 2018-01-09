Man ambushed by armed robbers in his own garage in SW Houston

A man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped and robbed in his own garage.

HOUSTON, Texas
A man in his 50s was pistol-whipped by two armed robbers as he pulled into the garage of his southwest Houston home Monday night, police say.

This happened at 10 p.m. on Coachwood Drive near Sandpiper Drive.

Officials say that as the victim drove into his garage, two men pulled up behind him in a white car and tried to rob him.

Police tell Eyewitness News the robbers also fired shots at the man. Despite missing, they still pistol-whipped him.

A neighbor who came out to help the victim was also shot at by the gunmen. That neighbor was not hurt.

Neighbors believe the robbers may have known the man's routine. They say he comes home from work every night, walks to the end of the driveway and checks his mail.

The suspects got away with the man's garage door opener and house keys.

The victim is being treated at the hospital for face injuries due to being pistol-whipped. The suspects drove off.

Police are looking for the men they say pistol-whipped another man in his own garage.

