Help Sugar Land Police take a bite out of crime and identify a man whose smiling face isn't exactly what it appears to be.The man, police say, used a stolen identity to try and get $45,000 worth of new teeth.In late November, he showed up at Smile Texas and was pre-approved by two lenders. According to the dentist's office, he showed an ID. He filled out the paperwork. He even had X-rays and dental molds made."He was eager to get it done quickly," said Elsa Horn, Smile Texas' finance coordinator. "No alarms. He had everything set up ahead of time. Our patients can go online ahead of time and be pre-approved for financing."But he didn't show up the day of the surgery. When the dental office tried to contact him, they learned he wasn't who he said he was.The best piece of evidence against him, other than his dental records, is his smiling face. Police are hoping this shot helps lead to his arrest."We're hoping to get his picture out, get him on the news, and get him identified," said Sergeant Matt Levan. "You see him smiling in the picture, and he does need a little bit of work on his teeth. "We did reach out the man whose identity was stolen. He did not return our requests for commentIf you recognize the suspect, Sugar Land police want you to call them at 281-275-2540.