A Nebraska man is warning others about the dangers of a spider after he nearly died from one.Kelly Leisure says he was bitten by a brown recluse, one of the most poisonous spiders. But instead of going to the hospital, he stayed in bed for five days."If I had been in that room for another 24 hours, I would have been gone," said Leisure.By the time Leisure got to the hospital, doctors rushed him into surgery and probably saved his life.A spider exterminator says brown recluse spiders like to stay in dark places and are just something we accidentally interact with. He says if you do get bit by one, get help right away.