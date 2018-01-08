HOUSTON --A popular New Orleans restaurant has found its first Houston location. Hot dog restaurant Dat Dog announced Monday that it has signed a lease in Rice Village.
Slated to open in time for the start of the 2018 academic year, construction will start soon on the 2,900-square foot restaurant that will be located at 5504 Morningside Drive, just down the street from the Rice Village location of Hopdoddy.
"Dat Dog is different. It's a fresh concept, and we're very excited to bring a little bit of offbeat New Orleans to Rice University," said Greg Hamer, CEO of B&G Food Enterprises, the franchisee group that will own and operate the Houston locations, in a statement. "Dat Dog's vibrant atmosphere, late-night hours and, of course, its hot dogs will no doubt bring additional vibrancy to the campus and introduce students to an entirely new dining experience."
