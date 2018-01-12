CAREER ADVICE

Take these steps to launch your career to the next level

Steps to launching your career to the next level (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the new year, a lot of us assess our lives and see where we might want to make changes, especially when it comes to our professions.

It takes a lot of guts to step out of our comfort zone, especially when it comes to our income. Amanda Ducach is preparing for a career jump that includes a little help along the way.

Ducach, who is a new mom of a 1-year-old boy, decided to leave the corporate world and jump into entrepreneurship by creating an app for moms called Social Mama.
"We say it's Bumble meets LinkedIn because it's not just a way to meet a mom friend. It's really a business connection," Ducach explained. "You can really find the mom you're looking for, whether it's a vegan mom, a mom having breastfeeding issues, or a mom to be on the PTA with."

She enlisted CEO Visionaries coach Lisa Godfrey to help her launch her business. Godfrey says when you want to get to the next level, you must remember an important point.

"What got you here won't get you there. Things that you may have had success with, you may need to leave some of those behind and build new tools," says Godfrey.

She recommends building your tribe of professionals through connecting styles.

"The four styles are digital, audio, visual, and kinesthetic. The visual person has the big ideas. They need the digital person who's going to get nitty gritty. Then, there's the kinesthetic person. While I'm busy working, she's going to work the room. I want to know all the stories behind everybody. Then, we have the audio person, who makes sure everything is articulated and shared properly," says Godfrey.

Next, Godfrey tells all of her clients to get into the habit of drinking eight eight-ounce glasses of water a day.
"It's about focusing on the things we can control. And so, it's a perfect analogy with the water. Are you doing the things that you can control?" explains Godfrey.

She then has clients like Ducach come up with eight tasks they know they have to do daily. And if they already do them, it's time to delegate them and come up with new tasks that will help them grow to the next level.

Finally, she says to ask yourself, "What are the three challenges you have in your career right now?"

One of Ducach's challenges was her work time being "highjacked" by mom duties. Godfrey helped Ducach come up with a solution, and it happened to be through using her own Social Mama app. Ducach uses the app to meet up with other mom entrepreneurs who can share watching kids, and it's been incredibly helpful in her progress.

"Having someone to hold you accountable as an entrepreneur is like having a boss in the business world. It's just good to have someone hold you accountable," says Ducach.

Godfrey says that challenge creates opportunity. So whether your challenge is time, money, or any type of what-if situation, get creative because there's always an opportunity for success.

Related Topics:
careerscareer adviceentrepreneurshipjobsnew year new you
