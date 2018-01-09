Alaina Pappas took to Twitter to share her grandfather's love letters to her grandmother on January 3.
"My grandpa writes my grandma love letters every day and leaves them around the house. I don't want love if it's not like this," she captioned the super-sweet tweet.
My grandpa writes my grandma love letters everyday and leaves them around the house. I don’t want love if it’s not like this💕 pic.twitter.com/RWbddNArMP— ❥αℓαιиα ραρραѕ (@lainey_14) January 3, 2018
The notes range from a simple 'I love you' on a post it, to adoring notes that begin, 'Good Morning Gorgeous!'
The lucky Deborah Sue keeps the love notes collected for safe keeping - and who wouldn't?
According to another tweet shared by Pappas, her grandparents' love has been going strong since they were 15 years old.
