Romantic grandpa leaves love notes around the house for his wife

Grandpa proves romance isn't dead (KTRK)

One hopeless romantic will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling when you take a look at some of the adorable love notes he leaves around the house for his wife.

Alaina Pappas took to Twitter to share her grandfather's love letters to her grandmother on January 3.

"My grandpa writes my grandma love letters every day and leaves them around the house. I don't want love if it's not like this," she captioned the super-sweet tweet.



The notes range from a simple 'I love you' on a post it, to adoring notes that begin, 'Good Morning Gorgeous!'

The lucky Deborah Sue keeps the love notes collected for safe keeping - and who wouldn't?

According to another tweet shared by Pappas, her grandparents' love has been going strong since they were 15 years old.

