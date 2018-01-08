Ice cleared from fire escape that froze over during winter storm

EMBED </>More Videos

A section of Wabash Avenue in the South Loop re-opened Monday morning after the threat of falling ice led to its closure over the weekend. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A section of Wabash Avenue in the South Loop re-opened Monday morning after the threat of falling ice led to its closure over the weekend.

A sprinkler system broke on an upper floor at 615 South Wabash Avenue on Saturday, which caused the fire escape to freeze over, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The fire escape of the self-storage building was encased in ice and a section of Wabash Avenue between Harrison Street and Balbo Drive had to be closed to pedestrian and car traffic out of concern that warmer temperatures could cause large icicles to break off.

City emergency management officials said a crew applied a calcium-chloride compound to melt the ice, and it appears to have worked. The road was re-opened Monday morning and no one was injured.
PHOTOS: Ice hangs from fire escape of South Loop high rise
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
icewintertrafficIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video