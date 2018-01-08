PERSONAL FINANCE

How the 52-Week money challenge could help you save

EMBED </>More Videos

The 52-week challenge could help you save more than $1,000 by the end of the year. (KTRK)

If your New Year's resolution is to save more money, you may want to check out the $1 challenge. It's also known as the 52-week challenge on money saving blogs.

Here's how it works.

The first week of the year you save $1. Then, you increase your savings by $1 each week.

During week 2, you save $2, which you add to week 1's dollar. That's $3.

On week 3, you save $3, and that adds up to $6.
You keep going until you reach week 52. You save $52 during week 52, and at the end of the year, you would have saved a grand total of $1,378.

Some people like to put their savings in envelopes or a piggy bank.
Others like to keep their cash automatically deposited in savings accounts at the bank. Another option is using apps such as "Digit" or "Qapital". They promise to help you save money without thinking about it.

You could also set up a challenge for your spouse to see who can save the most. If you don't want to stop after week 52, consider carrying on in the 104-week challenge.

If you were to continue increasing your savings by $1 a week into the next year, you'd save up another $4,082 by the end of the second year. Over those two years, you'd have close to $5,500 total.

If you're already an aggressive saver, try kicking it up a notch. Start at $100 a week. Then increase contributions in $2-a-week increments.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
financesave moneysavingsnew year new you
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
First black woman to appear alone on Canadian currency
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video