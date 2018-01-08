SPORTS

J.J. Watt runs into Texans fan while on vacation in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

Watt found a fan in Rome who was wearing a Texans hat and his shoes.

ROME, Italy (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt and girlfriend Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai left on a lavish plane to Italy for a vacation a few days ago and the two have been documenting the romantic getaway on social media.

Sunday night, Watt posted a video on his Instagram Stories after he ran into a Houston Texans fan.

Small world, right?

"Look who I found in Rome. Look at Kevin. Look at Kevin's shoes," Watt said in his Instagram Stories video.

The fan was wearing a Texans hat and Watt's shoes.

"Appreciate the love," Watt said.

The fan couldn't walk away without getting Watt to sign his shoes.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston Texansitalyu.s. & worldsocietysocial mediabuzzworthyviralnfl
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video