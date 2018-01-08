ROME, Italy (KTRK) --J.J. Watt and girlfriend Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai left on a lavish plane to Italy for a vacation a few days ago and the two have been documenting the romantic getaway on social media.
Sunday night, Watt posted a video on his Instagram Stories after he ran into a Houston Texans fan.
Small world, right?
"Look who I found in Rome. Look at Kevin. Look at Kevin's shoes," Watt said in his Instagram Stories video.
The fan was wearing a Texans hat and Watt's shoes.
"Appreciate the love," Watt said.
The fan couldn't walk away without getting Watt to sign his shoes.
