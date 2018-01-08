J.J. Watt and girlfriend Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai left on a lavish plane to Italy for a vacation a few days ago and the two have been documenting the romantic getaway on social media.Sunday night, Watt posted a video on his Instagram Stories after he ran into a Houston Texans fan.Small world, right?"Look who I found in Rome. Look at Kevin. Look at Kevin's shoes," Watt said in his Instagram Stories video.The fan was wearing a Texans hat and Watt's shoes."Appreciate the love," Watt said.The fan couldn't walk away without getting Watt to sign his shoes.