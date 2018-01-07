Man kicked off flight, accused of urinating on bathroom floor of plane

FORT MYERS, Florida --
Frequent flyer tip: if you're going to use the airplane bathroom, take good aim. Otherwise, you might be grounded.

Flight attendants say Dante Bencivenga left a mess and urine all over the floor of the bathroom on a Spirit Airlines flight before takeoff Thursday night.

According to WBBH TV , the 58-year-old was escorted off the plane and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication. He also was banned from Southwest Florida International Airport for one year.

Bencivenga said he wasn't intoxicated, but crew members said he became belligerent when they tried to book him on a later flight, and refused to leave the concourse even after police threatened to arrest him for trespassing.

