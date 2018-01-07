POLITICS

Trump administration officials defend president's mental fitness

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump says he's 'like, really smart,' 'a very stable genius' (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Trump administration officials came to the defense of President Donald Trump against claims in a salacious new book that people around the president question his mental fitness and intelligence.

Senior administration officials and White House aides appearing on Sunday morning political talk shows pushed back against claims made in "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that the book is an example of "the lengths people will go to to lie for money and for power."

"No one questions the stability of the president," Haley said.

Stephanopoulos asked, "So, you're not concerned that those close to the president don't have his interests at heart?"

"I'm around them all the time," Haley said. "I see these people put everything they have got into their jobs and into respecting and trusting the president. If they didn't, they wouldn't be there."

HALEY: Trump is "unpredictable," but that's okay
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says President Trump is "unpredictable," but that it's not a bad thing.



On "Fox News Sunday," CIA Director Mike Pompeo refuted claims that the president doesn't read and has trouble staying focused as "absurd" and "pure fantasy."

When anchor Chris Wallace asked directly about the president's fitness for office, Pompeo paused briefly, then explained his reason for doing so.

"Completely fit. I mean, I paused only because it's just a ludicrous question," the CIA chief said.

Wallace noted that the CIA does psychological profiles of world leaders and asked what he would say about "a world leader who refers to himself as 'a very stable genius,'" as Trump did in a tweet Saturday.

"I'm not going to dignify the question with a response," Pompeo said.

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller meanwhile squabbled with anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" and echoed the president's own characterization of Wolff's book as "fiction".

"The book is best understood as a work of poorly-written fiction," Miller said. "The author is a garbage author of a garbage book."

He added, "The betrayal of the president in this book is so contrary to the reality of those who work with him."

HALEY: Everyone should support President Donald Trump
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says everyone should support President Trump.


Tapper at one point cut Miller off to tell him to cool his jets.

"Stephen, settle down, settle down, calm down," Tapper said.

After a heated back-and-forth that went on for some time as Tapper tried to direct the interview, the anchor seemed to cut the interview short.

"I get it," Tapper said. "There is one viewer that you care about right now, and you're being obsequious, you're being a factotum to please him, okay, and I think I've wasted enough of our viewers' time."

Trump saw it differently, tweeting that Miller "destroyed" Tapper in the interview.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpmental healthu.s. & worldthe white houseWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video