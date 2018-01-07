EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1270299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The medical examiner says the baby's cause of death is not known

Two children, one dentist's office, each meeting the same tragic fate.An Arizona mother is suing Kool Smiles in Yuma after her 4-year-old daughter died days after she visited the dentist's office in January 2016.Francisca Lares said she is heartbroken, because she was only trying to do the right thing in getting care for her daughter,But when little Liseth Lares developed a fever, family attorney Marco Mercaldo said the dentist sent the girl home after a "relatively cursory exam.""Told the mom essentially there is nothing to worry about, she'll be fine," Mercaldo said. "Unfortunately, the infection spread and she died of the infection."Mercaldo argues Liseth could have survived the infection if Kool Smiles had given her the proper treatment.The lawsuit comes on the heels of a second child's death, happening just this week.Family members say 2-year-old Zion Gastelum stopped breathing after getting a filling at Kool Smiles three weeks ago. After his breathing became labored, Zio died four days later.Officials are still investigating Zion's cause of death, and could not say whether it was related to the dentist.Francisca said she is going to court to get action in hopes of saving other children's lives."I'm not in it for the money. I'm in because I want people to pay attention to what they're doing," Lares said.The dentist will face trial next February.