Thief dumps $1.3 million vodka bottle at construction site

The world's most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen, only to be found empty at a construction site.Police in Copenhagen said the gaudy bottle was stolen from a bar, and is worth $1.3 million.The gold and silver bottle features a diamond-encrusted cap, but somehow, the thief missed these embellishments completely.Authorities said the thief appears to have consumed all the vodka and then left the most valuable part at a job site.The bottle wasn't broken, so the owner said he plans to just refill it.