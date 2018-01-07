Thief dumps $1.3 million vodka bottle at construction site

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the thief who stole the world's most expensive bottle of vodka threw out the most expensive part. (KTRK)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (KTRK) --
The world's most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen, only to be found empty at a construction site.

Police in Copenhagen said the gaudy bottle was stolen from a bar, and is worth $1.3 million.

The gold and silver bottle features a diamond-encrusted cap, but somehow, the thief missed these embellishments completely.

Authorities said the thief appears to have consumed all the vodka and then left the most valuable part at a job site.

The bottle wasn't broken, so the owner said he plans to just refill it.

Burglars swipe 1,800 gallons of alcohol from distillery
EMBED More News Videos

"An alarm goes off, and approximately 90 percent of our inventory was taken out of here," said Art Gukasyan, of the vodka company.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
alcoholu.s. & worldtheftbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video