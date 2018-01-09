Man finds new meaning for 'beer on ice' in viral storm photo

Tim McCoy likes to chill his beers by keeping them on top of his frozen pool.Someone took a picture of him cooling down his brew outside his house in Conway, South Carolina.The photo was later posted on Facebook, leading to McCoy's phone ringing off the hook.He said he came up with the idea because he was a little homesick."I'm from Indiana and I love to ice fish. That was my closest, next best thing to ice fishing. So I figured I'd get up there, sit down and have me a beverage," said McCoy.The outside temperature were in the lower 20s.McCoy says the trick works and the frozen pool does keep his beer cold.