SOCIETY

Owner of store that sold $559M winning Powerball ticket speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner of the store where the winning Powerball was purchased speaks out. (KTRK)

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire --
The owner of the New Hampshire convenience store that sold the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot says he is very excited and overwhelmed by the win.

Sam Safa says many of Reeds Ferry Market regulars have been stopping by since it opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to congratulate him and chat about the nation's seventh-largest jackpot.

He says the store in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord, is a small, independent business over 100 years old.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societylotterypowerballmillionairemoney
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video