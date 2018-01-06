BEAUTY PRODUCTS

New test results show no traces of asbestos in Claire's makeup

EMBED </>More Videos

Claire's says tests show no traces of asbestos in makeup (KTRK)

New independent tests show there was no asbestos in Claire's makeup.

Claire's pulled 17 makeup sets and accessories from store shelves last week after tests revealed some items might contain asbestos.

The issue came up, thanks to a Rhode Island woman who was worried about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit

The company says they completed two new tests and they came back clean.

The store will still honor returns if people are still not comfortable using the products.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthchildrenbeauty productsbeauty & lifestyle
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAUTY PRODUCTS
High-tech beauty treatments you can do at home
Beauty hacks: Would you try the Pepto Bismol facial mask?
This makeup trick could help you look thinner
Grooming secrets men won't tell you
How to get the 'Meghan Markle Sparkle' makeup look for less
More beauty products
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video