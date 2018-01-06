New test results show no traces of asbestos in Claire's makeup

New independent tests show there was no asbestos in Claire's makeup.
Claire's pulled 17 makeup sets and accessories from store shelves last week after tests revealed some items might contain asbestos.
The issue came up, thanks to a Rhode Island woman who was worried about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter's glitter makeup kit
The company says they completed two new tests and they came back clean.
The store will still honor returns if people are still not comfortable using the products.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
healthchildrenbeauty productsbeauty & lifestyle
healthchildrenbeauty productsbeauty & lifestyle